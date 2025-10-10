Global Markets: Political Shifts and Economic Jitters

Global financial markets faced a roller coaster of political and economic shifts on Friday. Stocks and gold, after reaching record levels, took a downturn as the dollar marked its best week in over a year. Meanwhile, the aftermath of a historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continued to reverberate through market movements.

In Japan, news that the Komeito party would withdraw from its coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party rattled the yen and saw a 1% drop in the Nikkei. Uncertainty clouds whether Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi can maintain Japan's fiscal momentum. In Europe, eyes were on President Emmanuel Macron's political maneuvering amid France's financial tightening crisis.

In response, the pan-European STOXX 600 remained stable, awaiting developments. Across the Atlantic, the U.S. dollar index showcased a significant rise, paired with fluctuating stock futures. Political and economic factors, including the U.S. government shutdown and Chinese export controls, continued to influence financial trajectories.

