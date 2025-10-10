ENGIE Expands Solar Energy Portfolio in India's Sunlit Desert
ENGIE secures a 100 MW solar project in Barmer, Rajasthan from SECI, expanding its renewable energy presence in India. The project aligns with ENGIE's vision to accelerate India's clean energy transition, from executing landmark projects to advancing solar technology for efficient operations across the country.
ENGIE, a leading global energy company, announced on Friday its acquisition of a 100 MW solar project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to be established in Barmer, Rajasthan.
This strategic move enhances ENGIE's growing solar portfolio in India, particularly in Rajasthan, which is known for its high solar irradiance. The project is scheduled to be operational by 2027, marking a significant step in ENGIE's mission to bolster India's clean energy landscape.
Industry experts, like Amit Jain, CEO and Country Manager of ENGIE in India, emphasize the importance of this project. 'Our agreement with SECI underlines a pivotal moment in our partnership, demonstrating our shared commitment to fast-tracking India's clean energy agenda.' ENGIE now operates 2.5 GW across 23 projects in India, with innovative advancements leading to more sustainable operations.
