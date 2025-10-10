Left Menu

ENGIE Expands Solar Energy Portfolio in India's Sunlit Desert

ENGIE secures a 100 MW solar project in Barmer, Rajasthan from SECI, expanding its renewable energy presence in India. The project aligns with ENGIE's vision to accelerate India's clean energy transition, from executing landmark projects to advancing solar technology for efficient operations across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:14 IST
ENGIE Expands Solar Energy Portfolio in India's Sunlit Desert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ENGIE, a leading global energy company, announced on Friday its acquisition of a 100 MW solar project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to be established in Barmer, Rajasthan.

This strategic move enhances ENGIE's growing solar portfolio in India, particularly in Rajasthan, which is known for its high solar irradiance. The project is scheduled to be operational by 2027, marking a significant step in ENGIE's mission to bolster India's clean energy landscape.

Industry experts, like Amit Jain, CEO and Country Manager of ENGIE in India, emphasize the importance of this project. 'Our agreement with SECI underlines a pivotal moment in our partnership, demonstrating our shared commitment to fast-tracking India's clean energy agenda.' ENGIE now operates 2.5 GW across 23 projects in India, with innovative advancements leading to more sustainable operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes as Advocate Dies in Jammu Highway Collision

Tragedy Strikes as Advocate Dies in Jammu Highway Collision

 India
2
Sebi Streamlines Penalty Framework to Boost Broker Efficiency

Sebi Streamlines Penalty Framework to Boost Broker Efficiency

 India
3
Christopher Waller's Candidacy: A Serious Economic Discussion

Christopher Waller's Candidacy: A Serious Economic Discussion

 Global
4
Afghan Steps Forward: Diplomats to India

Afghan Steps Forward: Diplomats to India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025