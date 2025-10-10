New Import Regulations for Renewable Energy Components and Pharmaceutical APIs

The government's recent decision aims to regulate the import of renewable energy components by making registration on the renewable energy equipment import monitoring system mandatory. This policy targets items such as toughened safety glass and photosensitive semiconductor devices used predominantly in solar energy projects.

The changes, set to take effect on November 1, also encompass products relevant to wind electricity generation, including crucial components like towers and gears. This move reflects a broader strategy to ensure steady growth within the renewable sector while maintaining quality control over imported goods.

Additional restrictions apply to pharmaceuticals, particularly on the import of Sulfadiazine API with a CIF value below Rs 1,774 per kg, applicable till September 2026. However, entities with advance authorization, export-oriented units, and those in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are exempted from this pricing condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)