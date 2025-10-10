Rajasthan's Pension Shift: New Order Sparks Employee Outcry
The Rajasthan government has allowed state boards to opt for the New Pension Scheme, sparking backlash from employee unions. The change, impacting one lakh employees, marks a shift from earlier policies ensuring Old Pension Scheme benefits. Unions threaten protests against the perceived rollback.
The Rajasthan government has announced that state boards and corporations may now choose to withdraw from the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in favor of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) if they cannot independently manage pension funds.
Under the directive issued by the finance department, existing employees under OPS will continue to receive benefits, yet the decision has drawn sharp criticism from employee unions.
Leaders argue the move is a precursor to a broader implementation of NPS across state employees, threatening protests over what they view as an attempt to erode pension rights.
