A New India's Journey: 'Mera Desh Pehle' Premieres in Gujarat
The inspiring show 'Mera Desh Pehle' about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nation-first leadership debuted in Gujarat's GIFT City, attracting prominent figures and citizens alike. The event highlighted Modi's lifelong dedication to India, capturing moments that have motivated citizens nationwide.
In a vivid display of nation-first leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the show 'Mera Desh Pehle' premiered in Gujarat on Friday, at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. As per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, the event was attended by notable figures including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state cabinet members, and a diverse audience from various sectors who were captivated by the performance.
Throughout his political career, Prime Minister Modi has prioritized the nation's welfare above all else, dedicating his life to the service of India. 'Mera Desh Pehle' seeks to portray this inspirational journey through a grand theatrical experience, resonating with themes of patriotism and dedication. The show, previously lauded in other states, made its debut in Gujarat, allowing unrestricted public access.
Tickets were available through online registration, and attendees, including their guests, were treated to the artistic rendition created by renowned writer Manoj Muntashir. The performance was highly appreciated by all who experienced this vivid storytelling of Narendra Modi's impactful journey. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
