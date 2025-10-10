Wall Street Turmoil: Trump Tariffs Hit US Stocks

Wall Street faced significant turmoil on Friday as US stocks dropped sharply following President Donald Trump's announcement threatening increased tariffs on Chinese imports.

The S&P 500 fell by 2%, heading for its worst performance since April, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq indices also recorded substantial losses. Trump's threats came amid dissatisfaction with China's rare earth export restrictions, further straining US-China relations and sending shockwaves through global markets.

Critics suggest current stock valuations are overly inflated after a prolonged rise, drawing parallels to the 2000 dot-com bubble. Concurrently, oil prices decreased amid a ceasefire in Gaza, and consumer sentiment in the US remains low, heightening concerns over the economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)