Left Menu

Wall Street Turmoil: Trump Tariffs Hit US Stocks

US stocks plummet as President Trump hints at escalating tariffs on China. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq experience significant losses. Criticism mounts on overvalued stock prices, reminiscent of the 2000 dot-com bubble. Oil prices dip with a Middle East ceasefire, impacting global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:06 IST
Wall Street Turmoil: Trump Tariffs Hit US Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street faced significant turmoil on Friday as US stocks dropped sharply following President Donald Trump's announcement threatening increased tariffs on Chinese imports.

The S&P 500 fell by 2%, heading for its worst performance since April, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq indices also recorded substantial losses. Trump's threats came amid dissatisfaction with China's rare earth export restrictions, further straining US-China relations and sending shockwaves through global markets.

Critics suggest current stock valuations are overly inflated after a prolonged rise, drawing parallels to the 2000 dot-com bubble. Concurrently, oil prices decreased amid a ceasefire in Gaza, and consumer sentiment in the US remains low, heightening concerns over the economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

 Pakistan
2
Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

 India
3
White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

 Global
4
Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025