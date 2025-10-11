Turbulent Waters: China's New Port Fees Escalate Trade Tensions with U.S.

In a significant escalation of trade tensions, China announced it would levy new port fees on vessels that are owned, operated, built, or flagged by the U.S., starting Tuesday. This decision is a direct counteraction to the U.S. imposing similar fees on China-linked shipping vessels, as per China's transport ministry.

The announcement coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of a possible hike in tariffs on Chinese goods, exacerbating already strained trade relations. The Chinese fees aim to target not only directly U.S.-linked vessels but also those with significant American investment, potentially affecting numerous shipping giants, analysts revealed.

This tit-for-tat measure has left companies including Matson, CMA-CGM's American President Lines, and Seaspan bracing for impact. Meanwhile, the U.S. fees are intended as part of a strategy to revive its shipbuilding industry and diminish China's influence in global shipping, marking another chapter in the ongoing trade conflict.

