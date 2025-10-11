Market Mayhem: Trump's Trade Tirade Shakes Wall Street
Wall Street experienced a significant downturn as President Trump threatened increased tariffs on Chinese imports, amid renewed tensions over rare earth restrictions. The market reaction suggests a potential escalation in the trade war, with significant impacts on technology and defense industries and investor uncertainty heightened.
Wall Street took a substantial hit on Friday as President Donald Trump's aggressive threats towards China disrupted the markets. In a pointed message on Truth Social, Trump mentioned considering a 'massive' tariff hike on Chinese goods due to China's rare earth restrictions.
Markets were taken aback, with all three major U.S. stock indexes experiencing sharp declines, dimming chances for weekly gains despite recent highs. Analysts noted the potential for exacerbated strains between the world's largest economies.
The uncertainty affected key market players, with particular declines seen in semiconductor and Chinese company stocks. Meanwhile, the ongoing U.S. government shutdown continues to delay official economic data, adding to investor concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- Trump
- China
- trade war
- tariffs
- rare earths
- stock market
- technology
- economy
- semiconductors
ALSO READ
Wall Street Turmoil: Trump Tariffs Hit US Stocks
Trump Threatens New Tariffs Amid Rising US-China Tensions
Trump's Trade Tensions with China: A Rare Earths Standoff
UPDATE 2-Trump says no reason to meet China's Xi, threatens tariffs in new rift
Trade Turmoil: Rare Earths Revelation Rocks Wall Street