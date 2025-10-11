Market Mayhem: Trump's Trade Tirade Shakes Wall Street

Wall Street took a substantial hit on Friday as President Donald Trump's aggressive threats towards China disrupted the markets. In a pointed message on Truth Social, Trump mentioned considering a 'massive' tariff hike on Chinese goods due to China's rare earth restrictions.

Markets were taken aback, with all three major U.S. stock indexes experiencing sharp declines, dimming chances for weekly gains despite recent highs. Analysts noted the potential for exacerbated strains between the world's largest economies.

The uncertainty affected key market players, with particular declines seen in semiconductor and Chinese company stocks. Meanwhile, the ongoing U.S. government shutdown continues to delay official economic data, adding to investor concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)