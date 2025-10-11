Left Menu

Market Mayhem: Trump's Trade Tirade Shakes Wall Street

Wall Street experienced a significant downturn as President Trump threatened increased tariffs on Chinese imports, amid renewed tensions over rare earth restrictions. The market reaction suggests a potential escalation in the trade war, with significant impacts on technology and defense industries and investor uncertainty heightened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:26 IST
Trump

Wall Street took a substantial hit on Friday as President Donald Trump's aggressive threats towards China disrupted the markets. In a pointed message on Truth Social, Trump mentioned considering a 'massive' tariff hike on Chinese goods due to China's rare earth restrictions.

Markets were taken aback, with all three major U.S. stock indexes experiencing sharp declines, dimming chances for weekly gains despite recent highs. Analysts noted the potential for exacerbated strains between the world's largest economies.

The uncertainty affected key market players, with particular declines seen in semiconductor and Chinese company stocks. Meanwhile, the ongoing U.S. government shutdown continues to delay official economic data, adding to investor concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

