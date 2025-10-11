Wall Street Turmoil: Trump's China Tariff Threats Rattle Markets

Wall Street took a hit on Friday following a series of intense remarks by President Donald Trump regarding China. The President's mention of potential increased tariffs on Chinese imports spurred market turbulence, as he signaled no intention of meeting China's President Xi Jinping soon. The threats further strained the complex ties between the two economic giants.

The repercussions were immediate, with U.S. stock indexes plummeting sharply. It marked their most significant single-day percentage drop in months, overriding earlier weekly gains. Key analyst Ryan Detrick highlighted the abruptness and unexpected nature of Trump's comments, which fueled a heightened sense of market volatility.

Particularly concerned were sectors reliant on rare earths, given China's dominance in processing these materials. The renewed tensions threaten the supply chain, notably affecting technology and defense sectors, while the U.S. government remains in shutdown, also depriving investors of crucial economic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)