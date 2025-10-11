Brother of Himachal BJP Chief Arrested in Rape Case: Solan Police Move Swiftly

In a significant development, the Solan District Police on Friday apprehended Ram Kumar Bindal, the brother of the Himachal Pradesh BJP chief, in connection with a rape case, authorities confirmed. A case has been officially registered under Sections 64 and 68 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Bindal at the Women Police Station in Solan.

According to Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, the investigation was sparked by a complaint from a woman on October 8. She reported that after failed attempts to alleviate a long-term illness through conventional medicine, she sought Ayurvedic treatment on October 7 near Solan's old bus stand, where she encountered Bindal who posed as a traditional healer.

During an alleged examination, Bindal reportedly inquired about her sexual health and claimed he could fully cure her, using a book as evidence. The woman claimed that Bindal insisted on examining her private parts, and, upon her refusal, molested and sexually assaulted her. She managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the Women Police Station.

Police spokesperson detailed that an FIR was immediately filed, and the victim's statement was recorded in court. Forensic teams from SFSL Junga collected critical evidence from the scene to assist the ongoing investigation. The police have acted on the victim's statement and technical findings to secure Bindal's arrest. Officials reported he will appear before the court as the investigation proceeds.

Following his arrest, Bindal underwent a medical examination. However, due to health complications encountered during this process, he was admitted to a hospital, confirmed by DSP Anil Dhaulta. Further updates are awaited on the situation. As the investigation advances, all eyes remain on the legal proceedings that will follow.

