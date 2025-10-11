Tragedy Strikes Haryana IAS: Sudden Demise of IPS Officer Puran Kumar

Tragedy has struck the Haryana IAS community with the unexpected death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who reportedly took his own life at his Chandigarh home on October 7. The Haryana IAS Officers' Association expressed deep grief and praised Kumar's integrity and dedication to public service.

In remembrance of Kumar's contributions, the Association offered condolences to his wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer, and promised unwavering support in these trying times. Moreover, the Association has called on the Haryana Government and Chandigarh Administration to earnestly address the issues brought forth by Amneet P Kumar.

A recent FIR tied to the incident, filed in Rohtak on October 6, has raised critical allegations that necessitate a transparent and comprehensive investigation, the Association emphasized. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to examine serious allegations linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)