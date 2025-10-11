Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Haryana IAS: Sudden Demise of IPS Officer Puran Kumar

The Haryana IAS Officers' Association mourns the loss of IPS Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide. They call for a thorough investigation into the allegations concerning his death, urging the Haryana Government to support his widow, Amneet P Kumar, during this challenging time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:24 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy has struck the Haryana IAS community with the unexpected death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who reportedly took his own life at his Chandigarh home on October 7. The Haryana IAS Officers' Association expressed deep grief and praised Kumar's integrity and dedication to public service.

In remembrance of Kumar's contributions, the Association offered condolences to his wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer, and promised unwavering support in these trying times. Moreover, the Association has called on the Haryana Government and Chandigarh Administration to earnestly address the issues brought forth by Amneet P Kumar.

A recent FIR tied to the incident, filed in Rohtak on October 6, has raised critical allegations that necessitate a transparent and comprehensive investigation, the Association emphasized. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to examine serious allegations linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

