Swift Response Averts Disaster in Ghaziabad Hotel Fire

A fire erupted in Ghaziabad's Rajendra Nagar Sector-2 hotel on Friday evening. Prompt response by fire services ensured it was extinguished within an hour and a half, preventing casualties or injuries. Four fire trucks were deployed to tackle the blaze as officials continue investigating the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:28 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/Fire Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A swift and effective response by local fire services prevented a potential disaster after a fire broke out in a hotel located in Ghaziabad's Rajendra Nagar Sector-2 on Friday evening. The Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Fire Officer, Pradeep Chaube, confirmed the incident and praised the prompt action taken by his team.

The alert was received by the fire department's control room at approximately 7:10 p.m., prompting the immediate dispatch of four fire trucks from various stations across the area. Firefighters worked tirelessly and managed to extinguish the blaze within an hour to an hour and a half.

Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported. "There are no reports of any injuries or loss of life in this incident," CFO Chaube stated. Investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

