Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Mumbra Fire

A significant fire erupted in a godown complex in the Mumbra area of Thane district, Maharashtra, late Tuesday evening, as reported by civic officials. The situation was promptly addressed by the fire department, ensuring no injuries occurred, according to Disaster Management Cell Chief Yasin Tadvi.

The fire, which broke out around 6:30 pm near the well-known MAK Company location opposite the Mumbra Police Station, involved three commercial storage godowns engulfed in flames. Fire engines and teams from the Regional Disaster Management Cell responded quickly to manage the fire.

A looming tragedy was averted when efforts to remove a gas cylinder from the affected premises were successful, preventing a potential explosion. The coordinated work of emergency teams also stopped the fire from spreading to nearby structures in the densely populated area.