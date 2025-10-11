Left Menu

Maharashtra Acts: Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers

The Maharashtra government introduced measures to aid farmers in 34 districts hit by heavy rains and floods. This includes loan rationalisation, waived electricity bills, and exam fees. The state assessed 65 lakh hectares of crop damage and offered a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore.

The Maharashtra government has rolled out a comprehensive relief plan for farmers affected by torrential rains across 34 of the state's districts, delivering significant support to those struck by natural calamities.

The government resolution released on Friday confirmed that 347 tehsils experienced significant damage to agriculture and living resources. The state's agricultural department noted substantial crop damage on 65 lakh hectares due to the persistent downpour from June to September.

In response, officials have suspended farm loan recoveries for a year, waived electricity bills, and covered exam fees for students in affected areas. Furthermore, a robust compensation package totalling Rs 31,628 crore aims to mitigate the extensive losses faced by farmers due to floods and heavy rains, addressing damages to crops, livestock, dwellings, and industrial premises.

