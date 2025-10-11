Modi Launches Major Agricultural Schemes Worth Rs 35,440 Crore to Boost Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled two significant agricultural schemes on Saturday, allocating Rs 35,440 crore to enhance self-reliance in pulses and drive transformation in low-performing agricultural districts.

At an event in the Pusa campus, he emphasized the critical role of farmers in contributing to a developed India by 2047. The new schemes, the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY) and the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, are set to substantially impact millions of farmers. Additionally, Modi laid foundations for projects worth Rs 815 crore in agriculture, animal husbandry, and food processing sectors.

Modi's address highlighted substantial achievements during his tenure, such as doubling farm exports and increasing foodgrain production. Criticizing the Congress for past 'neglect,' he emphasized several reforms taken for the agricultural sector's growth from seed to market.