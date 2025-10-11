Empowering Girls: India's Comprehensive Approach to Safety and Rights
The Indian government, through initiatives like Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya, is focusing on empowering women and protecting children. Minister Annapurna Devi highlighted the establishment of 854 one-stop centres for women, legal shifts in child adoption, and efforts to provide digital literacy and self-defense training.
- Country:
- India
Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi announced the establishment of 854 one-stop centres throughout India to support survivors of violence with the Nirbhaya Fund. The centres aim to offer shelter, medical aid, and legal services to women in need, underscoring the government's focus on women's safety.
Addressing the National Annual Stakeholders' Consultation on 'Safeguarding the Girl Child,' the minister noted that 56% of legally adopted children last year were girls, an indicator of changing societal views. She stressed empowerment initiatives like working women's hostels and digital education as critical in advancing women's independence.
Devi argued that the government's integrated plans, including Mission Shakti and Mission Poshan 2.0, are crucial to developing a robust future for women and girls. UNICEF praised India's efforts but emphasized the need for ongoing investment to prevent child marriages and enhance support for caregivers and survivors.
ALSO READ
UNICEF Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Urges Urgent Aid Access and Lasting Peace for Children
UNICEF Urges Unrestricted Aid for Vulnerable Children in Gaza
UNICEF Urges Gaza Aid to Prevent Child Death Crisis
UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortality
UNICEF and UNRWA Demand Unhindered Aid Access to Gaza Amid Ceasefire