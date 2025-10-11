PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a state-of-the-art milk powder plant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. The plant, costing Rs 76.5 crore, is part of several initiatives by the government in agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

With a capacity to produce 30 metric tonnes of milk powder per day, the facility was developed under the Indore Cooperative Milk Union. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, lauding the prime minister's support, highlighted the project's significance for the state's ambition to increase its national milk production contribution from nine to 20 percent within five years.

Yadav also touched on initiatives like the National Programme for Dairy Development and the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, designed to ensure fair pricing for farmers. Amidst opposition criticism, he maintained that such measures demonstrate a commitment to empowering farmers with fair compensation and beneficial trade practices.

