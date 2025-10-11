Left Menu

Transformative Initiatives Unveiled by Himachal Pradesh CM in Karsog

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:05 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced several key development initiatives targeting the Karsog Assembly Constituency. Among the highlights are the construction of a milk processing plant and a 66 KV substation. Additionally, GSSS Karsog will receive CBSE affiliation from the coming fiscal year, ensuring enhanced educational standards.

During a public address, CM Sukhu pointed out that Karsog suffered immense damage from recent monsoon disasters, with plans to allocate funds for rehabilitation. He criticized BJP leaders for obstructing financial borrowings from the Central Government and highlighted Center's withholding of funds following the introduction of the Old Pension Scheme.

Education and healthcare were pivotal in Sukhu's discourse. He emphasized that the state, previously lagging in educational standards, has climbed to fifth position for quality education due to strategic recruitment and planning. Sukhvinder further shattered claims that welfare schemes like the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna were mismanaged.

