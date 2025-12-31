Left Menu

Accelerating EV Infrastructure: V-GREEN and RoadGrid's Strategic Alliance

V-GREEN and RoadGrid have joined forces to enhance India's electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This partnership aims to deploy fast charging stations nationwide, focusing on high-demand locations. V-GREEN brings international charging expertise, while RoadGrid offers local execution skills, supporting India's transition towards sustainable energy and boosting EV adoption.

Updated: 31-12-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

V-GREEN Charging Station Development India Private Limited and RoadGrid India Private Limited have announced a strategic partnership aimed at rapidly expanding the deployment of fast electric vehicle charging stations across India. This collaboration is set to reinforce the country's charging ecosystem, making it robust, accessible, and ready for the future.

RoadGrid will focus on deploying fast charging stations at key high-visibility locations, including those operated by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Smart Cities zones, and other strategic sites nationwide. Meanwhile, V-GREEN will handle ownership, software integration, and ecosystem management duties, ensuring an efficient and comprehensive network.

With V-GREEN's global experience in EV infrastructure and RoadGrid's local execution skills, the partnership promises a swift rollout of charging stations, high uptime, and an optimal charging experience. This reflects the companies' commitment to bolster India's energy transition, improve EV adoption readiness, and build consumer confidence.

