Kerala Residents Booked for Communal Abuse in Mangaluru

Mangaluru Police have filed a case against three Kerala residents for hurling communal abuses at a cab driver after booking rides through Uber and Rapido. The incident, which occurred on October 9, has led to an investigation under sections related to provoking breach of peace and public mischief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:17 IST
Mangaluru Police have initiated legal proceedings against three individuals from Kerala, alleging that they hurled communal insults and used obscene language toward a cab driver.

The incident reportedly took place on October 9, following a ride booked via Uber and Rapido by the accused, identified as Santhosh Abraham, Jayakrishnan, and Vimal.

According to the complainant, driver Ahmed Shafeeq, one of the passengers mocked him as a 'Muslim extremist' and a 'terrorist,' along with issuing vulgar remarks in Malayalam targeting the driver's mother. An FIR was filed on October 10 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita addressing intentional insult and public mischief incitement, and the investigation is ongoing.

