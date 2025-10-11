Left Menu

Sebi's Bold Plans for NRI Investment Ease, Cyber Security & Regulatory Evolution

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted efforts to simplify NRI investments in Indian markets without requiring travel for KYC. Collaborations with RBI aim to streamline processes. A forthcoming digital portal aims to simplify foreign portfolio investor registration. Sebi prioritizes cybersecurity, market resilience, and innovative financial instruments for robust market infrastructure.

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced ambitious plans to simplify investment procedures for the Indian diaspora. Easing KYC requirements without necessitating travel is a priority, with collaboration underway between the RBI and the Unique Identification Authority of India. This comes amid decreasing domestic retail investor interest in Indian equities.

Pandey emphasized Sebi's commitment to streamlining the registration process for foreign portfolio investors through a new portal, enhancing the speed and convenience of participation. Cybersecurity and market resilience remain focal points, with updated regulations and stress tests for market infrastructure institutions on the horizon.

Further reforms include refining short-term derivative market measures and exploring innovative financial instruments. Pandey underlined the importance of a diverse market, poised to support India's growing economy by addressing regulatory challenges and enhancing investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

