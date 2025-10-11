Haryana Congress Demands Justice, Protests Against Alleged Harassment of IPS Officer

The Haryana Congress has announced plans for statewide protest demonstrations at all district headquarters in the next two days. This move comes in response to the alleged harassment leading to the suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The party deems the incident a sign of systemic insensitivity and calls for justice for the officer's family.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Rao Narender Singh criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a perceived rise in atrocities against Dalits. In a letter to party workers, the HPCC pointed out a concerning increase in societal atrocities since the BJP came to power, hitting those from marginalized communities the hardest.

Singh questioned the denial of justice based on social class, asking if it was fair for someone from a marginalized background, who has achieved high stations through merit, to be denied justice. He stressed the harrowing situation of an honest senior officer driven to suicide, reflecting broader systemic insensitivity. Singh urged Congress workers to organize protests to ensure justice for the victim's family and expose what he claims is the BJP's anti-Dalit mentality.

(With inputs from agencies.)