Mining Surge Rescues London Stocks Amid Eased Trade Rhetoric

London shares experienced a slight rebound on Monday, primarily boosted by miners. This came after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his rhetoric regarding trade tensions with China, which had previously incited a significant selloff.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 witnessed a 0.07% increase as of 1012 GMT after falling 0.9% in the prior session in response to Trump's threats of imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. The mid-cap focused FTSE 250 performed notably better, gaining 1.15%.

During the weekend, Trump adopted a more conciliatory approach, reassuring that "it will all be fine" and stating no intent to "hurt" China. Precious metal miners were at the forefront of gains, with a 7% surge as gold prices reached record highs, while the broader real estate sector advanced by 2.5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)