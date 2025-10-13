Left Menu

Mining Surge Rescues London Stocks Amid Eased Trade Rhetoric

London shares saw a modest recovery on Monday, spurred by miners, as President Trump took a softer stance on China trade tensions. The FTSE 100 rose slightly after a previous drop, with gains led by gold miners. Real estate and industrial metals also experienced a boost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:46 IST
Mining Surge Rescues London Stocks Amid Eased Trade Rhetoric
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London shares experienced a slight rebound on Monday, primarily boosted by miners. This came after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his rhetoric regarding trade tensions with China, which had previously incited a significant selloff.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 witnessed a 0.07% increase as of 1012 GMT after falling 0.9% in the prior session in response to Trump's threats of imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. The mid-cap focused FTSE 250 performed notably better, gaining 1.15%.

During the weekend, Trump adopted a more conciliatory approach, reassuring that "it will all be fine" and stating no intent to "hurt" China. Precious metal miners were at the forefront of gains, with a 7% surge as gold prices reached record highs, while the broader real estate sector advanced by 2.5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Influent Zone Plan Paves the Way for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan Corridor Expansion

Influent Zone Plan Paves the Way for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan Corridor Expan...

 India
2
Lula's Next Supreme Court Nomination Awaited

Lula's Next Supreme Court Nomination Awaited

 Global
3
Demand for a Second Renaissance: Ensuring Safety for Women in Bengal

Demand for a Second Renaissance: Ensuring Safety for Women in Bengal

 India
4
Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel

Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025