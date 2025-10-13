Mining Surge Rescues London Stocks Amid Eased Trade Rhetoric
London shares saw a modest recovery on Monday, spurred by miners, as President Trump took a softer stance on China trade tensions. The FTSE 100 rose slightly after a previous drop, with gains led by gold miners. Real estate and industrial metals also experienced a boost.
London shares experienced a slight rebound on Monday, primarily boosted by miners. This came after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his rhetoric regarding trade tensions with China, which had previously incited a significant selloff.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 witnessed a 0.07% increase as of 1012 GMT after falling 0.9% in the prior session in response to Trump's threats of imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. The mid-cap focused FTSE 250 performed notably better, gaining 1.15%.
During the weekend, Trump adopted a more conciliatory approach, reassuring that "it will all be fine" and stating no intent to "hurt" China. Precious metal miners were at the forefront of gains, with a 7% surge as gold prices reached record highs, while the broader real estate sector advanced by 2.5%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
