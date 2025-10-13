Market Surge: Wall Street Rebounds Amid Eased Trade Tensions and Hostage Release

In a promising start to the week, Wall Street's primary indexes prepared for a significant rise as tensions between the U.S. and China appeared to ease following President Trump's conciliatory tone. Over the weekend, remarks from Trump suggested optimism in trade negotiations, buoyed by expected talks with China's leadership.

Adding to market confidence, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed a potential meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart, signaling efforts to resolve trade disputes. This follows harsh rhetoric last week when Trump announced potential new tariffs and export controls in response to China's expanded rare earth export restrictions.

Investor focus is also on the fresh earnings season, with major banks like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs set to reveal quarterly outcomes. Meanwhile, stocks gained traction as JPMorgan introduced a $1.5 trillion investment strategy and Middle East hostilities simmered down with the release of Israeli hostages in a ceasefire deal.