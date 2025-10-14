Left Menu

French Government Aims to Slash Deficit with New Budget Plan

France's government, led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, is set to unveil a budget plan aiming to reduce the deficit to 4.7% by the end of next year. Plans include cost reductions worth 31 billion euros through spending cuts and increased revenue, with tax measures targeting holding companies and limited pension adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-10-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 00:11 IST
French Government Aims to Slash Deficit with New Budget Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French government under Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is preparing to roll out a plan focused on slashing the nation's deficit to 4.7% by the close of the next fiscal year. Details of this ambitious blueprint are expected to be published by the financial newspaper La Tribune on Tuesday.

To achieve this, the government aims to cut costs by 31 billion euros through a blend of stringent spending reductions and heightened revenue streams. The proposed budget reflects the administration's dedication to economic reform and stability.

Notably, the proposed budget includes a tax measure directed at holding companies frequently used by the affluent, and controversially, will refrain from adjusting pensions and social benefits in tandem with inflation, aiming to curb fiscal expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025