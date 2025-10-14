French Government Aims to Slash Deficit with New Budget Plan

The French government under Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is preparing to roll out a plan focused on slashing the nation's deficit to 4.7% by the close of the next fiscal year. Details of this ambitious blueprint are expected to be published by the financial newspaper La Tribune on Tuesday.

To achieve this, the government aims to cut costs by 31 billion euros through a blend of stringent spending reductions and heightened revenue streams. The proposed budget reflects the administration's dedication to economic reform and stability.

Notably, the proposed budget includes a tax measure directed at holding companies frequently used by the affluent, and controversially, will refrain from adjusting pensions and social benefits in tandem with inflation, aiming to curb fiscal expansion.

