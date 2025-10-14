Asian Stocks Bounce Back Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism
Asian stocks saw a cautious recovery, with key indices rising after hints that U.S.-China trade talks are progressing positively. Wall Street's positive momentum, driven by chipmakers, helped global equities recover from recent volatility. A Federal Reserve rate cut seems likely, while commodities like oil and gold are seeing varied movement.
In early Tuesday trading, Asian stocks saw a cautious rebound as regional markets reacted to promising signals that U.S.-China trade discussions are on a positive trajectory.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3%, continuing Wall Street's Monday gains, driven by chipmakers, after a conciliatory note from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to introduce a rate cut later this month, and commodities like oil and gold are experiencing contrasting movements, with oil prices up 0.4% and gold continuing its upward trend.
