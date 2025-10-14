Odisha Commission Calls for Swift Justice in Durgapur Gangrape Case

In a determined call for justice, Sovana Mohanty, Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Women, urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the survivor of the Durgapur gangrape receives optimal medical care and that the case is expedited in a fast-track court. The plea was made as Mohanty spoke with ANI, emphasizing the need for swifter justice.

A three-member team from the commission led by Mohanty visited Durgapur, meeting the survivor's family to discuss West Bengal's medical care and the ongoing investigation. Following these discussions, the team plans to compile a detailed report for the Odisha government.

Among the voices raising concerns was Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, who highlighted the alarming trend of rising crimes against women nationwide, advocating for stringent actions and a comprehensive national strategy for women's safety. In contrast, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced backlash over a contentious remark related to female college students' safety, later clarifying alleged media misrepresentation.

