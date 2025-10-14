Left Menu

Teacher Suspended Over School Party Breach in Gujarat

A school incharge teacher in Gujarat was suspended for organizing a get-together serving non-vegetarian food, violating school policies. The incident involved former Telugu students and was reported in the media, prompting swift action by the Municipal Primary Education Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:18 IST
Rajendra Kapadia, Chairman of Municipal Primary Education Committee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A school incharge teacher in Gujarat has been suspended after organizing a get-together where non-vegetarian food was served, a violation of the school's policies. The Municipal Primary Education Committee, led by Chairman Rajendra Kapadia, took action after reports emerged in the media.

The event took place at School No. 342, involving students who graduated 9 to 10 years ago. Originally an English-medium school, it previously offered Telugu language classes, taught by the suspended teacher, Prabhakar, who now managed the English medium.

Upon receiving media reports about the incident, Kapadia confirmed the violation and acted promptly. Prabhakar, identified as the organizer of the gathering, was suspended for allowing non-vegetarian dishes, specifically chicken, to be served during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

