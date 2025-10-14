FIFA Pledges Reconstruction Aid for Gaza's Football Infrastructure

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced the organization's commitment to aid in the reconstruction of Gaza's football infrastructure. During a peace summit held in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh, attended by over 20 world leaders, Infantino outlined FIFA's plans to assist in post-war recovery efforts.

Infantino emphasized the importance of FIFA's involvement in the peace process, stating, "It's crucial for FIFA to help this peace initiative succeed." A document was signed, detailing plans for regional stability and infrastructure restoration. FIFA aims to rehabilitate football in Gaza and the broader Palestinian territories, including constructing new facilities and launching programs for youth engagement.

The FIFA president highlighted the sport's potential to unite communities and offer hope. He announced the creation of "FIFA Arenas" and mini-pitches, inviting partners to join the initiative. "Football brings hope to children," Infantino stressed, underscoring the significance of the organization's contribution.

