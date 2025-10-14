FIFA's Rebuilding Initiative in Gaza: Infantino's Commitment to Football Unity

At a recent peace summit in Egypt, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the organization's commitment to reconstructing football infrastructure in Gaza, highlighting its importance in the region's post-war recovery.

Infantino, who joined over 20 world leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh, emphasized FIFA's role in supporting regional stability and reconstruction through football initiatives. A plan has been outlined to restore facilities and establish programs in partnership with the Palestinian Football Association.

Despite calls from the PFA to suspend Israel due to alleged discrimination, FIFA remains focused on its rebuilding efforts, with further examination of the allegations pending in the governing body's legal department.

(With inputs from agencies.)