Arjun Ram Meghwal Launches 'Live Cases' Dashboard for Enhanced Legal Management

In a significant move towards modernizing India's legal system, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, inaugurated the 'Live Cases' Dashboard under the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS) in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Meghwal emphasized that this dashboard is pivotal in fostering data-driven decision-making and bolstering effective governance. It is envisioned to improve coordination among ministries, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to reduce excessive government-related litigation.

The 'Live Cases' Dashboard provides real-time visualization of court cases, facilitating agencies in tracking case progress and strategizing effectively. With currently 7,23,123 active cases and over 13,175 ministry users, the platform marks a milestone in India's digital transformation in the justice sector.

