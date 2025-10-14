Arjun Ram Meghwal Launches 'Live Cases' Dashboard for Enhanced Legal Management
Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, unveiled the 'Live Cases' Dashboard in New Delhi. This technological advancement aims to streamline government litigation processes, aligning with India's broader digital transformation efforts, by offering real-time insights and enhancing inter-departmental coordination for efficient governance.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards modernizing India's legal system, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, inaugurated the 'Live Cases' Dashboard under the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS) in New Delhi.
Speaking at the event, Meghwal emphasized that this dashboard is pivotal in fostering data-driven decision-making and bolstering effective governance. It is envisioned to improve coordination among ministries, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to reduce excessive government-related litigation.
The 'Live Cases' Dashboard provides real-time visualization of court cases, facilitating agencies in tracking case progress and strategizing effectively. With currently 7,23,123 active cases and over 13,175 ministry users, the platform marks a milestone in India's digital transformation in the justice sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering Companies Leading India's Digital Transformation
EPFO's Bold Move: 100% Withdrawal, Simplified Rules & Digital Transformation
Illuminate Your Diwali with Luxurious Hampers from The Claridges, New Delhi
Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic New Delhi Visit: Key Agreements on the Horizon
Himachal Pradesh Embarks on Digital Transformation with 'Cyber City' Initiative