Left Menu

Arjun Ram Meghwal Launches 'Live Cases' Dashboard for Enhanced Legal Management

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, unveiled the 'Live Cases' Dashboard in New Delhi. This technological advancement aims to streamline government litigation processes, aligning with India's broader digital transformation efforts, by offering real-time insights and enhancing inter-departmental coordination for efficient governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:46 IST
Arjun Ram Meghwal Launches 'Live Cases' Dashboard for Enhanced Legal Management
Arjun Meghwal inaugurates 'Live Cases' Dashboard (Photo/Ministry of Law and Justice) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards modernizing India's legal system, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, inaugurated the 'Live Cases' Dashboard under the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS) in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Meghwal emphasized that this dashboard is pivotal in fostering data-driven decision-making and bolstering effective governance. It is envisioned to improve coordination among ministries, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to reduce excessive government-related litigation.

The 'Live Cases' Dashboard provides real-time visualization of court cases, facilitating agencies in tracking case progress and strategizing effectively. With currently 7,23,123 active cases and over 13,175 ministry users, the platform marks a milestone in India's digital transformation in the justice sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

 United States
2
Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra

 India
3
India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

 India
4
Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025