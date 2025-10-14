Left Menu

Market Mayhem: Currency and Crypto Chaos Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

The Australian dollar fell sharply as U.S.-China trade tensions escalated, impacting global currency and crypto markets. Trade and tariffs took center stage, triggering a drop in risk assets. Meanwhile, political uncertainties in Japan and France influenced market dynamics, with safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc strengthening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:10 IST
Market Mayhem: Currency and Crypto Chaos Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian dollar experienced a significant drop on Tuesday amid escalating tensions in U.S.-China trade relations. This development caused investors to seek refuge in safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc and Japanese yen. The strains in trade relations come in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, a stark reminder of the fragile ties between the two nations.

Adding to the tensions, both countries are set to impose additional port fees on shipping firms. Beijing has also implemented countermeasures against U.S.-linked South Korean subsidiaries and launched an investigation into a U.S. Section 301 probe's impact on its shipping sector. These moves have contributed to the Australian dollar's decline. Market analysts, including Samy Chaar of Lombard Odier, underscore that even with potential de-escalation, trade uncertainty and tariffs are likely to persist long-term.

Global markets have reacted, with the Japanese yen and Swiss franc gaining strength, while the euro and British pound faced declines. Cryptocurrencies also saw significant losses, with bitcoin and ether experiencing sharp downturns amid low liquidity and broad sell-offs. Political events in Japan and France further contributed to market volatility, shaping a complex financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Sought in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Demise

Justice Sought in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Demise

 India
2
Wall Street Dips Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street Dips Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
3
The Global Rise of Spinal Health Concerns: A Silent Epidemic

The Global Rise of Spinal Health Concerns: A Silent Epidemic

 India
4
Railway Enforces Platform Ticket Restrictions Amid Festive Rush

Railway Enforces Platform Ticket Restrictions Amid Festive Rush

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025