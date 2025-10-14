Uttarakhand CM Dhami Flags off Spiritual Journey to Gangotri Under Matr-Pitru Teerthatan Yojana

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ceremoniously flagged off a group of 32 devotees to Gangotri Dham, as part of the state government's Matr-Pitru Teerthatan Yojana, during an event at the Haldwani Circuit House. He conveyed his heartfelt best wishes for a safe and blessed journey to all participants.

In his address, CM Dhami highlighted the Matr-Pitru Teerthatan Yojana's mission to enable senior citizens to explore sacred pilgrimage sites, enriching their lives with spiritual tranquility and happiness. The five-day pilgrimage group consists of 19 women and 13 men, visiting Gangotri Dham and other venerated locations en route.

Arrangements for accommodation and meals were meticulously organized at the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam guesthouses. Meanwhile, CM Dhami recently attended the nine-day Cooperative Fair in Srinagar, emphasizing the cooperative movement's pivotal role in rural development, women's empowerment, and fostering self-reliance, thus advancing the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

