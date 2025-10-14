BJP's Sanjiv Chaurasia Rallies for Third Term in Bihar

Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sanjiv Chaurasia has expressed gratitude to the party leadership following his nomination from the Digha constituency for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Chaurasia thanked central and state leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Vinod Tawde and Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as his constituents in Digha.

Celebrations erupted among his supporters as Chaurasia prepares to campaign for a third term. Having won elections in Digha in 2015 and 2020, he is set to contest again in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has formalized its seat-sharing strategy across various constituencies.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nitin Nabin, candidate for the Bankipur seat, addressed allegations of rifts within the NDA, dismissing them as political maneuvers by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. The NDA alliance, described by Nabin as a coalition of 'Pandavas', promises to address corruption and resolve local issues such as road connectivity.