Left Menu

BJP's Sanjiv Chaurasia Rallies for Third Term in Bihar

Sanjiv Chaurasia, a BJP leader, expresses gratitude towards party leadership after securing a ticket for the Bihar Assembly elections from Digha. Celebrated by supporters, he aims for a third term. Meanwhile, the NDA announces its seat-sharing plan, contesting a total of 243 seats amidst strategic alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:26 IST
BJP's Sanjiv Chaurasia Rallies for Third Term in Bihar
BJP leader Sanjiv Chaurasia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sanjiv Chaurasia has expressed gratitude to the party leadership following his nomination from the Digha constituency for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Chaurasia thanked central and state leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Vinod Tawde and Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as his constituents in Digha.

Celebrations erupted among his supporters as Chaurasia prepares to campaign for a third term. Having won elections in Digha in 2015 and 2020, he is set to contest again in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has formalized its seat-sharing strategy across various constituencies.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nitin Nabin, candidate for the Bankipur seat, addressed allegations of rifts within the NDA, dismissing them as political maneuvers by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. The NDA alliance, described by Nabin as a coalition of 'Pandavas', promises to address corruption and resolve local issues such as road connectivity.

TRENDING

1
Air India Expands Flight Network for Festive Season

Air India Expands Flight Network for Festive Season

 India
2
India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

 India
3
AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

 India
4
Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Festival Travel Surge: CM Gupta Spearheads Crowded Railway Station Preparations

Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Festival Travel Surge: CM Gupta Spearheads Crowded...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025