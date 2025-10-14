Left Menu

CPI(ML) Announces 18 Candidates as Mahagathbandhan Delays Seat Sharing

As the Mahagathbandhan hesitates on seat allocation, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) reveals 18 candidates for the Bihar elections. Major Mahagathbandhan discussions continue, while CPI(ML) acts decisively ahead of the October 17 nomination deadline.

CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) has preemptively announced 18 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, highlighting the Mahagathbandhan's delay in finalizing seat distribution among its constituents.

Key names from the CPI(ML) list include Madan Singh Chandravanshi from Tarari and Shivprakash Ranjan from Agiaon, alongside other candidates such as Kayamuddin Ansari for Arrah and Ajit Kumar Singh for Dumraon. As the deadline for nominations looms, the Mahagathbandhan still struggles to reach a consensus on seat sharing.

Despite the ongoing negotiations within the Mahagathbandhan, comprising parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, the ruling NDA has already established its electoral strategy. With polls scheduled for November and results expected shortly after, election dynamics in Bihar remain in flux.

(With inputs from agencies.)

