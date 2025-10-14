Air India Expands Flight Network for Festive Season

In a strategic move to accommodate the high demand during the festive season, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have announced the expansion of their services with an additional 166 flights to and from Patna. This comes in response to the increased travel associated with the Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.

Starting from October 15 through November 2, Air India will introduce 38 new flights connecting Patna with major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Air India Express will add 26 flights on similar routes. This boost in flight services complements their existing schedule, intensifying connectivity during a peak travel period.

Passengers seeking to book these additional flights have multiple options, including official websites, mobile apps, contact centers, and travel agents worldwide. Furthermore, Air India Express is set to launch a direct flight from Agartala to Bagdogra on October 26, opening new travel corridors to North Bengal and enhancing tourism access in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)