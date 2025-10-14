Left Menu

NIA Nabs Key Maoist Aide Linked to Fatal Jharkhand IED Blast

The National Investigation Agency has captured Sawan Tuti, a key aide of the CPI (Maoist), involved in the 2021 Lanji Forest IED blast in Jharkhand. The blast resulted in the deaths of three security personnel. Tuti was arrested in Kerala, ending over three years on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:08 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of Sawan Tuti, an aide to armed cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist), for his role in the 2021 Lanji Forest IED explosion in Jharkhand. The attack claimed the lives of three security personnel and injured three others.

Tuti, who had evaded authorities for over three years, was apprehended on Monday in Kerala's Idukki district. Acting on specific intelligence, and coordinating closely with Kerala Police, NIA officials also seized a mobile phone, SIM cards, and documents confirming Tuti's identity during the operation.

Wanted for his involvement in the March 2021 blast in Chakradharpur, Tuti faced charges under the IPC, UA(P)A, and CLA Act. The NIA revealed Tuti's role as an active Over Ground Worker for CPI (Maoist) and his participation in a larger conspiracy against security forces in Jharkhand. Further investigations aim to apprehend additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

