Empowering Women Behind the Wheel: Odisha's Innovative Scheme

The Odisha government has unveiled an ambitious initiative aimed at bolstering gender equality by empowering women in the field of driving. Under the newly launched 'Atmanirbhar Mahila Su Vahak' scheme, the state aims to provide 1,100 women with entrepreneurship opportunities over a span of four years, State Transport and Commerce Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena announced on Tuesday.

This initiative manifests through interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for purchasing vehicles, targeting women who have completed recognized driving training and earn an annual income of Rs 3 lakh or more. This scheme is open to women between the ages of 21 to 40, Jena specified during a briefing.

The tiered rollout will begin with 200 women in the first year, followed by 250 in the second, 300 in the third, and 350 in the fourth. Notably, the loans issued by banks will carry an interest rate of 11% per annum, fully borne by the state government, with beneficiaries responsible solely for the EMI payments, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)