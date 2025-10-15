Left Menu

Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

Wall Street experienced mixed results as investors balanced economic optimism with U.S.-China trade tensions. While major stock indexes rebounded, crude prices dropped and gold surged. Positive quarterly results from major banks buoyed sentiment, despite a U.S. government shutdown affecting economic data availability.

Updated: 15-10-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:56 IST
Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions
Wall Street's trading saw a tepid session on Tuesday with mixed results as traders weighed optimistic economic signals against renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China. While the S&P 500 and Dow showed resilience after an initial drop, tech-heavy Nasdaq lagged behind.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks suggested a stronger than expected U.S. economy, paralleling the IMF's positive global growth outlook. However, Powell cautioned about the delicate balance between employment and inflation targets, amidst threats from the ongoing trade conflict.

Notably, the Dow rose by 392.34 points, closing at 46,460.87. Meanwhile, Brent crude saw a decrement on trade concerns, while gold prices surged past $4,100, reflecting heightened safe-haven demand. This comes as high-profile banks post encouraging quarterly reports leading into the earnings season.

