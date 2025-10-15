Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

Wall Street's trading saw a tepid session on Tuesday with mixed results as traders weighed optimistic economic signals against renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China. While the S&P 500 and Dow showed resilience after an initial drop, tech-heavy Nasdaq lagged behind.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks suggested a stronger than expected U.S. economy, paralleling the IMF's positive global growth outlook. However, Powell cautioned about the delicate balance between employment and inflation targets, amidst threats from the ongoing trade conflict.

Notably, the Dow rose by 392.34 points, closing at 46,460.87. Meanwhile, Brent crude saw a decrement on trade concerns, while gold prices surged past $4,100, reflecting heightened safe-haven demand. This comes as high-profile banks post encouraging quarterly reports leading into the earnings season.

(With inputs from agencies.)