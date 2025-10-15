Trade Tensions on the Boil: Trump Eyes Cooking Oil Ban

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump indicated that the U.S. might sever certain trade relations with China, particularly in the cooking oil sector. This announcement stems from ongoing economic tensions and what Trump describes as China's deliberate avoidance of U.S. soybean purchases.

Trump labeled China's actions as economically aggressive, suggesting it harms American soybean farmers. The potential trade termination is viewed as a retaliatory step to protect U.S. agricultural interests.

The President emphasized the U.S.'s capability to self-produce cooking oil, underlining the necessity of reassessing its import relationship with China.