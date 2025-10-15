Left Menu

Trade Tensions on the Boil: Trump Eyes Cooking Oil Ban

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested ending certain trade connections with China concerning cooking oil. This move is a response to China's alleged refusal to purchase American soybeans, which Trump claims is economically detrimental to U.S. soybean farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 01:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump indicated that the U.S. might sever certain trade relations with China, particularly in the cooking oil sector. This announcement stems from ongoing economic tensions and what Trump describes as China's deliberate avoidance of U.S. soybean purchases.

Trump labeled China's actions as economically aggressive, suggesting it harms American soybean farmers. The potential trade termination is viewed as a retaliatory step to protect U.S. agricultural interests.

The President emphasized the U.S.'s capability to self-produce cooking oil, underlining the necessity of reassessing its import relationship with China.

