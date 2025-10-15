Wall Street's Tense Dance: Trade Talks and Financial Forecasts

Wall Street faced a turbulent Tuesday, balancing robust earnings reports from major U.S. banks with continued pressure from U.S.-China trade negotiations and comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The S&P 500 dipped after U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned potential trade tie terminations with China, affecting sectors such as cooking oil. Banking giants like Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs reported strong quarterly results but faced share price fluctuations.

The ongoing trade war, coupled with new tariffs and offerings from companies like Walmart and OpenAI, shaped the market outlook. Concerns persist over U.S.-China relations possibly hindering global economic growth, as indicated by the latest International Monetary Fund predictions.

