Left Menu

IMF to Bolster Pakistan's Recovery with $1.2 Billion Loan Approval

The IMF has reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan, enabling access to $1.2 billion after board approval. This includes $1 billion from the Extended Fund Facility and $200 million from the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. The agreement aims to stabilize Pakistan's economy, with improvements in macroeconomic stability and market confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 04:43 IST
IMF to Bolster Pakistan's Recovery with $1.2 Billion Loan Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Tuesday that it has finalized a staff-level agreement with Pakistan. This will allow Pakistan to access $1.2 billion in financial assistance upon approval from the IMF board.

Pursuant to the agreement, the IMF will facilitate a $1 billion disbursement under its Extended Fund Facility, coupled with an additional $200 million from the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. These arrangements bring Pakistan's total disbursements to approximately $3.3 billion. The loan tranche payments hinge on regular reviews and subsequent board approvals.

The IMF noted that Pakistan's economic indicators reflect progressive recovery, with stabilized inflation and strengthened external buffers. Pakistani authorities have committed to maintaining a robust monetary policy and enhancing climate resilience. Financial Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted imminent plans for capital market engagement, including a green bond in Chinese yuan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intrigue Deepens in Haryana IPS Officer's Death

Intrigue Deepens in Haryana IPS Officer's Death

 India
2
Carnage in Guayaquil: Vehicle Explosion Alarms Ecuador's Largest City

Carnage in Guayaquil: Vehicle Explosion Alarms Ecuador's Largest City

 Ecuador
3
Pfizer CEO Highlights China's Rising Influence in Global Pharma

Pfizer CEO Highlights China's Rising Influence in Global Pharma

 Global
4
South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Controls

South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Control...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025