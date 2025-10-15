Left Menu

CBC Group's $500 Million Healthcare Fund Expands Private Credit Horizons

CBC Group has raised $500 million for its second healthcare private credit fund, marking it as the region's largest. The fund targets non-cyclical sectors, focusing on drugs and medical devices, with a multi-billion opportunity poised for long-term growth. Investors benefit from immediate cash flow through royalty-backed structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 07:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-focused asset manager, announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised $500 million for its second R-Bridge Healthcare Fund. This move positions the fund as the region's largest healthcare private credit vehicle, as reported by the company.

The fundraising arrives during a global rise in private credit providers, with projections indicating that the total value of loans and related investments is expected to soar to $3 trillion by 2028—doubling the figures seen in 2023, according to data from Moody's.

Positioning healthcare as a pivotal sector, CBC Group's investment strategy focuses on approved drugs and medical technologies, backed by non-dilutive financing and royalty-backed structures, providing immediate cash flow for investors. The fund's portfolio is designed for long-term growth, capitalizing on stable returns and CBC Group's healthcare domain expertise.

