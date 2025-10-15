CBC Group's $500 Million Healthcare Fund Expands Private Credit Horizons

CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-focused asset manager, announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised $500 million for its second R-Bridge Healthcare Fund. This move positions the fund as the region's largest healthcare private credit vehicle, as reported by the company.

The fundraising arrives during a global rise in private credit providers, with projections indicating that the total value of loans and related investments is expected to soar to $3 trillion by 2028—doubling the figures seen in 2023, according to data from Moody's.

Positioning healthcare as a pivotal sector, CBC Group's investment strategy focuses on approved drugs and medical technologies, backed by non-dilutive financing and royalty-backed structures, providing immediate cash flow for investors. The fund's portfolio is designed for long-term growth, capitalizing on stable returns and CBC Group's healthcare domain expertise.