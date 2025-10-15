Left Menu

South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Controls

South Korea is proactively seeking a stable supply of rare earths crucial for its chip and electric vehicle industries, following China's imposition of stricter export controls. A meeting involving national security aides and government officials addressed potential impacts on chipmakers from these export restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-10-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 08:26 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In response to China's newly enforced export controls on rare earths, South Korea is diligently working to secure a steady supply of these essential materials. These efforts are crucial for sustaining the country's thriving chip and electric vehicle sectors.

The topic was prominently featured in a recent assembly of South Korea's top presidential national security aides and key government officials. The gathering underscored the urgency of strategizing to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions.

This move by China has significant ramifications for the technology industry, with particular emphasis on its critical chip manufacturing landscape, a sector heavily reliant on rare earth elements.

