South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Controls

In response to China's newly enforced export controls on rare earths, South Korea is diligently working to secure a steady supply of these essential materials. These efforts are crucial for sustaining the country's thriving chip and electric vehicle sectors.

The topic was prominently featured in a recent assembly of South Korea's top presidential national security aides and key government officials. The gathering underscored the urgency of strategizing to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions.

This move by China has significant ramifications for the technology industry, with particular emphasis on its critical chip manufacturing landscape, a sector heavily reliant on rare earth elements.