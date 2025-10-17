Left Menu

Mahesh Sharma assumes charge as Director Finance at NHPC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:01 IST
Mahesh Sharma assumes charge as Director Finance at NHPC
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHPC on Friday said Mahesh Kumar Sharma has assumed the charge of Director (Finance) in the company with immediate effect.

Prior to his appointment as Director (Finance), NHPC Ltd, he has served as Finance Head of Commercial Division of NHPC and Chief Finance Officer of NHPC Renewal Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NHPC.

At present, he is a nominee director on the board of NHPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL).

Sharma began his career in NHPC as an Accounts Officer in July 2000 and during his distinguished professional career spanning more than 25 years in the company, he has acquired extensive expertise across core domains of finance, corporate accounts, treasury, commercial and contracts.

His wide-ranging experience covers not only the financial management of large-scale infrastructure projects but also a deep and practical understanding of tariff and regulatory frameworks, which are crucial in the planning, development, and operation of hydroelectric power projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDB Report Highlights PPPs as Key to Caribbean’s $21B Infrastructure Goal

IDB Report Highlights PPPs as Key to Caribbean’s $21B Infrastructure Goal

 Global
2
New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in the 1st Twenty20 match against England

New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in the 1st Twenty20 match against Englan...

 New Zealand
3
Fake doctor caught conducting illegal fetal sex determination test in MP's Morena

Fake doctor caught conducting illegal fetal sex determination test in MP's M...

 India
4
US President Trump says Pak-Afghan conflict ‘easy’ for him to solve 

US President Trump says Pak-Afghan conflict ‘easy’ for him to solve 

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025