Automobile exports rise 26 pc in Q2 as passenger vehicles, two-wheeler shipments spur

Automobile exports from India rose 26 per cent year-on-year in September quarter driven by highest-ever shipments of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers during the period, as per the latest data released by industry body SIAM.

Passenger vehicle exports grew 23 per cent to 2,41,554 units in September quarter as against 1,96,196 units in the same period of last fiscal.

Passenger car exports grew 20.5 per cent to 1,25,513 units in the second quarter as against 1,04,196 units in the September quarter of last fiscal.

Similarly, utility vehicle shipments rose 26 per cent annually to 1,13,374 units in the July-September period.

Van exports also grew 39 per cent year on year to 2,667 units in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki India led the space with shipments of 2,05,763 units followed by Hyundai Motor India with 99,540 units in the period under review.

Two-wheeler exports saw an increase of 25 per cent to 12,95,468 units in July-September period as against 10,35,997 units in the year-ago period.

Scooter shipments rose 12 per cent to 1,77,957 units while motorcycles witnessed a growth of 27 per cent to 11,08,109 units in September quarter.

Moped exports surged to 9,402 units in the second quarter as compared with 2,028 units in the same period last year.

Total commercial vehicle exports saw a 22 per cent rise year-on-year to 24,011 units in September quarter this fiscal.

Similarly, three-wheeler exports witnessed an increase of 51 per cent year on year to 1,23,480 units in the September quarter this fiscal.

Overall automobile exports saw an increase of 26 per cent to 16,85,761 units in the second quarter as against 13,35,343 units in the year-ago period.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra noted that the strong exports growth in all segments in Q2 indicates the growing brand acceptance of made-in-India vehicles.

