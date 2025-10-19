Left Menu

Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

The governor, Yevgeny Solntsev, said on his official Telegram channel that none of the plant's employees were hurt in the attack which left the plant partially damaged. Solntsev said earlier this month that Ukrainian drones had tried to attack an unnamed industrial facility in the Russian city of Orsk near the border with Kazakhstan.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian refineries and other energy facilities since August to try to disrupt petrol supplies and deprive Moscow of funding.

