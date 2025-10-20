Global Markets Surge Amid Stimulus Hopes and Economic Resilience

Global stock markets experienced an upswing on Monday as traders placed their bets on potential Japanese economic stimulus and applauded data indicating resilience in China's economy amidst a U.S. trade war. Japan's Nikkei surged 2.8% to a historic peak following news of a coalition government formation.

The European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7% in early trading, and U.S. stock futures signaled a modestly higher opening for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. China's economic growth of 1.1% in the third quarter surpassed forecasts, alleviating world growth concerns as trade tensions persist.

Investors remain hopeful for upcoming U.S. earnings reports, particularly for tech giants, with expectations of notable profit growth. Meanwhile, predictions of further U.S. Fed rate cuts continue to influence market dynamics, underscoring an uncertain global economic landscape amid geopolitical tensions.

