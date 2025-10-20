Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid Stimulus Hopes and Economic Resilience

World stock markets rallied with optimism over Japanese stimulus plans and strong Chinese economic data. Nikkei hit record highs as Japan forms a pro-stimulus coalition. Positive earnings forecasts for S&P 500 and tech stocks, including Nvidia, bolstered investor confidence despite U.S. regional banking concerns and inflation pressures.

Global stock markets experienced an upswing on Monday as traders placed their bets on potential Japanese economic stimulus and applauded data indicating resilience in China's economy amidst a U.S. trade war. Japan's Nikkei surged 2.8% to a historic peak following news of a coalition government formation.

The European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7% in early trading, and U.S. stock futures signaled a modestly higher opening for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. China's economic growth of 1.1% in the third quarter surpassed forecasts, alleviating world growth concerns as trade tensions persist.

Investors remain hopeful for upcoming U.S. earnings reports, particularly for tech giants, with expectations of notable profit growth. Meanwhile, predictions of further U.S. Fed rate cuts continue to influence market dynamics, underscoring an uncertain global economic landscape amid geopolitical tensions.

