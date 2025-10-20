Emerging Markets Surge Amid U.S. Banking Strains and Trade Optimism

Monday saw a rise in emerging market stocks and currencies, fueled by bets on a weaker dollar and potential U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, which drove investors to seek higher yields abroad.

An MSCI index tracking emerging market equities climbed 1.52%, nearing a high not seen since June 2021, as currencies edged up 0.14%. ING economists noted ongoing U.S. regional banks' concerns affecting FX markets.

Investors are closely watching the U.S.-Russia meeting on Ukraine. A ceasefire could boost risk appetites, further aiding Central and Eastern European currencies under favorable conditions, according to ING.

