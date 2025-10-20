Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA Adapts to Economic Challenges with Four-Day Workweek
VSMPO-AVISMA, the world's largest titanium producer, plans a four-day workweek for some non-production staff to retain its skilled workforce amid economic challenges. While considering the measure temporary, the company will offer professional training opportunities. Despite the economic slowdown, VSMPO-AVISMA remains committed to fulfilling obligations to global partners.
VSMPO-AVISMA, the largest titanium producer globally, announced plans to implement a four-day workweek for employees not directly involved in production, such as administrative staff. This decision seeks to preserve the company's skilled workforce amid slower domestic and international demand.
The company emphasized the initiative as temporary, aiming to retain the workforce and brace for a potential market recovery. Professional training opportunities will be available to affected employees. The move comes amidst similar strategies by major Russian industrial firms trying to cope with a sluggish war economy.
As VSMPO-AVISMA continues to navigate economic turbulence, it remains dedicated to maintaining product quality and leadership in the titanium market. Historically a supplier to aircraft giants like Boeing and Airbus, the company underscores its commitment to current partnerships despite shifting economic conditions.
